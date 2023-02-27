When Bhuvan Bam Hilariously Trolled P*rnstar Johnny Sins’ Who Asked For Someone To Translate His YouTube Videos: “Don’t Get Us Paid, Get Us Laid”

Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is well-known for his sketches on his channel BB Ki Vines. Often his videos went viral on social media as well. He is also known for his sarcastic reply online as he is quite active on social media websites. His sarcastic reply to Johnny Sins once also went viral.

Johnny Sins is well-known throughout the world for his roles in adult movies. He is one of the most admired and gifted actors who has portrayed a variety of roles in these movies, including those of a doctor, police officer, patient, and teacher.

These days, everyone wants to have a sizable fan base in Asian nations, particularly in India and China, and their interest in these two nations is mostly due to their enormous populations. Developing a fan base in these will earn them millions of dollars in any industry.

On Twitter, Johnny Sins already follows directors like Mahesh Bhatt. He is snooping for Indian translators to translate their YouTube videos in an effort to attract some followers from India.

Indian fans of the adult film celebrity recognised him and requested that everyone to apply for the position of translator for YouTube videos. He included his email address, jhnnysins@gmail.com, where anyone with interest can contact him about this in the tweet. This tweet was later removed for unknown reasons.

Bhuvan Bam, known for his sarcastic replies online, noticed the tweet and gave a witty reply. His tweet attracted the attention of famous Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam who responded with this answer, “Would love to translate! But don’t get us paid. Get us laid.”

Bam then further wrote, “‘Oh yeah-Yes baby’ ka kya translation karna hai bhai? ‘Haanji? Arey wah?’” Take a look at it below:

Later, Bhuvan Bam also made a video with Johnny Sins and shared the same on his YouTube channel where he also discussed his viral tweet, take a look at it below:

