It is often seen that Bigg Boss finale sparks many controversies. Even during the latest 16th season, many believed Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserved to win more than MC Stan. Recently, Asim Riaz broke his silence and accused the makers of ensuring that he doesn’t win and used the ‘live voting’ feature to declare Sidharth Shukla the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Scroll below to know how Shehnaaz Gill feels about it all.

As most know, BB 13 is probably the most successful season in the history of Salman Khan’s show. It was quite a tough challenge as both Sidharth and Asim enjoyed unprecedented fame but the late actor ultimately won the battle. Now, Riaz accusing the makers of cheating has agitated all the SidNaaz fans. In fact, Shehbaz Gill also indirectly reacted to the statements as he tweeted, “Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But how does Shehnaaz Gill feel about it all? The Bigg Boss 13 contestant that we know would lash out at Asim Riaz. We all know how protective she has always been about Sidharth Shukla. But insiders now claim she follows a different ‘mantra’ for reacting to such controversies.

A report by Bollywood Life claims Shehnaaz Gill is “no more the old Sana” that one saw in Bigg Boss 13 and is now extremely mature. She doesn’t care about the chatter across and has decided to maintain her ‘dignified silence’ on Asim Riaz’s statements.

In addition, it is said that Shehnaaz believes SidNaaz fans are enough to tackle their haters and refuses to be a part of any controversy.

Well, Sana has clearly grown so much and Sidharth Shukla must be proud!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates.

Must Read: Asim Riaz’s Emotional Revelation About Dreaming Of Sidharth Shukla Before His Death, Says “Aisa Connection Kisi Se Hua Hi Nahi Kabhi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News