Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the most loved sitcoms, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role, has now once again taken an indirect dig at the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Lodha has been with the show playing the role of Taarak Mehta since it began in 2008. However, the actor-poet left the show last year. It was earlier reported that the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show.

Recently, a literary program was organized in Lucknow by Aajtak wherein Shailesh Lodha also participated. He also recited many poems at the event and spoke about his father Shyam Singh Lodha.

During the event, he was also asked why did he leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which he replied, “Jo chuta uske bareme kya? Aap mera baat isharo me samajhe. Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai aur lekhak ko apni hi kitaab publish karne ke liye paise dene pad rahe hai. Dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale vyapari log agar khudko prathibhashali aur bada samajhne lage, tab kisiko batana chahiye ki aap dusro ke prathibaon se kamane wale log hai.”

Shailesh Lodha further said, “Shayad me wahin hu, jisne aawaz uthai. Dusro ki prathibaon se naam kamaane wale log kisi prathibashali vyakti se bada nahi ho sakte. Duniya ko koi publisher kisi lekhak se bada nahi hosakta. Duniya ka koi producer kisi bhi abhinetha se bada nahi ho sakta. Duniya ka koi nirmata kisi nirdeshak ya abhinetha/abhinetri se bada nahi ho sakta. Wah vyapari hai hume samajhna chahiye. Me kavi hu aur abhinetha hu. Jab Jab kuch aisa kuch kiya jayega, jo mere kavi ya abhineta hone par…mere vicharo par haawi hone ki koshish karega toh jwalamukhi fatega.”

