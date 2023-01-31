In April 2022, when reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surfaced on the web, it took social media by storm while breaking the hearts of his fans. While the reason behind his sudden exit is still uncleared to his fans, a few reports suggested that he took the big step due to the creative differences with the makers. He was a part of the show for 14 years before exiting show. Now here’s the latest development about the same!

The show has been in the news for different reasons. Right from fans eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani’s come back on the show to the famous star cast quitting it the film has never failed to hog the limelight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest reports, months after his exit from the show, Shailesh Lodha has been behind the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers to clear his dues. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, after Neha Mehta and ‘Tapu’ Raj Anadkat, Shailesh who played Taarak on the show is yet to get his dues from the show.

A source close to the sets revealed to Hindustan Times, “Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed.”

The source further added that Shailesh Lodha felt disrespected following which he left the show without any notice. However, Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then.

On the other hand, another source from the sets revealed, “This isn’t the first time when someone’s cheque has been delayed. Neha’s (actor Neha K Mehta, who played Anjali in the show) ₹30-40 lakh are yet to be cleared by the producer. Even Raj Anadkat (actor), who played Tappu, faced similar issues.”

Furthermore, when the portal got in touch with Shailesh Lodha, he had a sarcastic reply, “Tell me something new. I’m travelling for my poetry gigs. I’ll be talking when I’m back.”

This is a developing story! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Schools Uorfi Javed About Mahadevi Akka, An Indian Queen Who Never Wore Clothes, Says “Don’t Let Anyone Shame…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News