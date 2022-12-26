While fans across the nation are still not over the untimely demise of actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra and more, we recently for to know about the death of actress Tunisha Sharma. Known for shows and films like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Fitoor and Dabangg 3, the actress died by suicide and now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta has spoken up about her.

During a recent chat, Neha stated that when she heard this shocking news she remembered actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Read on to know all she had to say about this shocking incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with the media at an event, actress Neha Mehta was asked about the shocking death of Tunisha Sharma. Answering the media questions, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “When I heard of her, I remembered apna Balika Vadhu girl Pratyusha Banerjee.” Recalling her last interaction with the actress who committed suicide in 2016, the TMKOC fame said, ” She had come to meet on my sets telling me ‘1st April, 1st April just give me a hug,’ and then I never saw her again.”

Talking about Tunisha Sharma and interacting with her, Neha Mehta said, “This girl happened to meet me in one clinic, 2 months back. She told me ‘I’m your fan’ and I told her ‘No, I am your fan because you’re looking amazing.’ She continued, ” I don’t know what happened to her – toh sambhal jao.”

Adding that she took joined the industry after coming from a small town, the Taarak Mehta actress said, “Let us all be colours and not become artificial shades which are really damaging us.” Continuing in Hindi, Neha said that there are many ups and downs people have to go through. She added that they should stay grounded and in touch with their families saying, “Stay connected to your family. Don’t rush into things. Nothing is going away and success comes from within not without.”

Watch Neha Mehta talking about the incident here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

May Tunisha Sharma’s soul rest in peace.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Rashami Desai’s Latest Monochrome Look With Lace-Up Skirt Leaves Her In Discomfort, Netizens Brutally Body Shame “Ye Din Ba Din Bhains Hoti Ja Rahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News