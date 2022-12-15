Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most iconic shows Indian Television has ever witnessed. And its former as well as existing star cast including Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and Raj Anadkat are all social media stars today. But do you know? Tanuj Mahashabde aka Mr. Iyer once honestly confessed that he never imagined he would be cast as the better half of Munmun Dutta. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Tanuj rose to fame with his role in Neela Telefilms’ Ye Duniya Hai Rangeen. It was the directors of this show that offered him the position of a story writer and assistant director. He was later roped in as Scientist Krishnan Iyer in TMKOC after Dilip Joshi reportedly suggested the makers do so. The script had no such character before.

Tanuj Mahashabde portrays a South Indian scientist whose wife is Babita Iyer, played by Munmun Dutta. It is quite an unusual pairing, one must say and not just us, the actor himself was left in disbelief when he was initially informed of the idea.

Reacting to the same, Tanuj Mahashabde once told Lokmat, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

In addition, it may come as a shock to many but Mr Iyer in real life is actually Marathi by religion. Hard to believe, right? But it’s true!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is gradually losing its charm as all of the old members are gradually quitting the show. After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha bid goodbye to the show. The makers witnessed another blow as Raj Anadkat recently followed their lead.

