What’s in a name – how many times have you heard this statement? Well, for actress Veena Kapoor and her son Abhishek Chadda there’s a lot. The TV actress shares the same name as a woman who was murdered by her son in Juhu over some property issues leading to many assuming that she was no more and her son was responsible for it.

As per a recent media report, Veena has officially quashed her death rumours and slammed those who have accused her son of harming her. The actress added that she was frustrated after her photos with such messages went viral on social media. Her son too had revealed how he feel being blamed for something so inhumane. Read on to know more.

As per a recent Mid-Day report, Veena Kapoor was a victim of a death hoax as she share the same name as a woman murdered in Juhu by her son. This led to her receiving many calls and messages as well as her son being blamed and criticized as a murderer. The TV serial actress registered an NC at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday and informed the authorities that some people are spreading rumours about her on social media.

In a conversation with the publication, Veena Kapoor opened up about what she’s been through since the news went viral on social media. The veteran actress said, “I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me.” She added, “Due to these messages I have stopped receiving work.”

Veena Kapoor’s son Abhishek Chadda told the publication, “I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won’t even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her.”

Incidentally, the deceased Veena Kapoor and the TV serial actress had acted in a Punjabi serial together. Veena Kapoor has worked in numerous TV shows including Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke and others.

