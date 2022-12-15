Shehnaaz Gill is one of the strongest public figures one has ever seen. The way she coped with the demise of Sidharth Shukla and bounced back is something inspirational for each and every one. But it is sad that a certain section accuses her of gaining sympathy via the Bigg Boss 13 winner. SidNaaz fans are currently giving it back to haters as a new picture of her phone wallpaper featuring the late actor surfaces online. Scroll below for details.

Although most know, Sidharth and Sana met during their participation on Bigg Boss 13. Their relationship remained one of the biggest highlights of the show. They continued to remain best of friends even after that and some claim that they were planning to get married. Unfortunately, Shukla passed away last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per rumours, Shehnaaz was near him when he was breathing his last.

Videos of Shehnaaz Gill from the funeral are all viral. Fans along with industry members remained really worried about her and it was difficult to imagine how she would get past the tragic incident. Cut to one year later, she’s one of the most famous names in the Television world. In addition, she is making her Bollywood entry with not one but two big-budget projects – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%.

A new paparazzi video has now gone viral where Shehnaaz Gill was seen sitting inside her car. Through the glass doors, one could see her phone wallpaper which featured an old image of Sidharth Shukla. It was indeed an emotional moment for all the SidNaaz fans.

A user wrote, “Or log kehtey haim sid k naam se sympathy leti hai 😏 she is honest”

Another commented, “Haters gonna hate her but we know ye kis kis time se guzri h bruh y’all should respect her coz agr ye drame pyaar ka Sid ke sath kr rhi hoti sirf famous hone ke liye to ye use tribute ya uski yaadein uski story uska wallpaper nhi laga rhi hoti she’s real fr y’all please stop this shit”

“Bahut achi Jodi thi yr inki,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

It was recently during her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, Sana could be seen breaking down in front of Ayushmann Khurrana as she spoke about how people think she gains sympathy via the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla.

We only have one thing to say – More power to Shehnaaz!

