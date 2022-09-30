Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular soaps on Indian television. However, the show is making headlines for shocking news. Actor Jeetu Gupta, known for playing his character Dr. Gupta on the show, lost his 19-year-old son, Aayush Gupta. Scroll down to know more.

The actor recently took to Instagram where he informed his fans about his son’s ill health. Jeetu further urged everyone to pray for his son’s good health as he was on a ventilator. The actor’s friends and colleagues were also in shocking hearing the news.

Actor Jeetu Gupta shared a picture on Instagram along with a note that reads: “My son’s condition is critical, in the ventilator. Please pray for him. Please pray for my son.” Sadly, Aayush could not recover from his illness and passed away. Jeetu’s latest post shared late Thursday night confirmed his death.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain wrote, “Meri bagiya ka ek phool murjha gaya.” The picture shared on Instagram appears to be from a birthday party. His co-star Rohitashv Gour and stand-up comedian Sunil Pal expressed their condolences on the tragic news.

Rohitashv Gour wrote an emotional note on his Facebook page, “I am deeply saddened by this loss to you and your family. My condolences are with you always. Om Shanti Om. Humare Bhabhi ji ghar par hain ke Kalakar Jeetu Gupta ji ke bete ka nidhan ho gaya hai.”

Comedian Sunil Pal shared Jeetu’s post and wrote, “Rip, Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe.” Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Charul Malik also commented on Jeetu Gupta’s post, “So sorry to hear about your loss Jeetu Om Shanti.” Fans of the actor and the show also poured in their condolences.

