A lot is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but nothing compared to the buzz around the summation of phase six where the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite not once but twice. Namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars wait for us by the end of 2025. But turns out both the movies have already started making all the buzz and turns out the latter has even found a director it seems. Taking the Avengers mantle from Russo Brothers is Black Panther maker Ryan Coogler as per reports.

For the unversed, Kevin Feige took the center stage at the San Diego Comic-Con last month and revealed his illustrious plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there were many new entries and exciting new projects, the crowd went crazy when he announced that there are two Avengers movies for us by the end of phase 6.

While there has been pretty fondness shown by the Russo Brothers to direct Secret Wars, they have even said it out loud. But seems like the Marvel bosses have something else in their mind as they are planning to top in Black Panther Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler for the big project as per CBR. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Ryan Coogler with the Black Panther Franchise has managed to give Marvel one of its highest earners and the most critically acclaimed stand-alone movie. The film even managed to make its way to the Oscar nominations that year. So it is obvious that he stands a massive chance to get to shape Avengers: Secret Wars because he must have an interesting take on it.

However, this will be the first Avengers movie without Russo Brothers and that does mean Ryan Coogler has tough shoes to fill and a very complex task at hand. While Avengers: Secret Wars is making news, not much about The Kang Dynasty is known. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

