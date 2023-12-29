Dunki has been making the right kind of waves since its release on December 21. Marking a box office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar, the film has been leading the game since day 1. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial marks Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of 2023 after Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan. Both the films created and broke many box office records at the box office with their monstrous collections. On the other hand, Dunki has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Amid all the responses and collections coming its way, here’s an interesting BTS story from the first day of the shoot. Did you know Raju Hirani replaced an actor who gave the first shoot on the very first day of Dunki’s shoot? Well, nobody did until SRK’s co-star made an interesting revelation.

Vikram Kochhar, who plays Balinder ‘Buggu’ Lakhanpal in Dunki, recently spoke about his experience working on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer. During his interview, he spilled the beans on an instance when Rajkumar Hirani replaced an actor on the very first day of the shoot as he couldn’t deliver what was expected out of him. After giving a couple of retakes, Hirani decided to replace him and called the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain actor, who did it in one go.

Vikram Kochhar told Home Bollywud, Rajkumar Hirani was nervous, too, as it was his first day too. When that actor couldn’t crack it, Hirani apologized to the actor and said that he would cast him in another role. He then called and summoned Rohitashv Gour, with whom he has had a long working relationship. Since Rohitashv Gour was home that day and lived near the sets, he arrived on the sets and did the scene in one go.

Kochhar said, “When he called cut for the first time, we were wondering whose fault is it now? Who will get fired? Because he can do that. He is capable of doing it. When you have to present your film to millions of people, you will be selective about your film.”

In the same interview, Vikram Kochhar also opened up about the differences he has noticed after working with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

