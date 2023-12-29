From quite some time, reports of Shah Rukh Khan starring in the next installment of the Dhoom franchise have been in the news. Well, it all started grabbing more headlines after SRK returned to movies with his comeback film Pathaan early this year. While enjoying the successful run of Siddharth Anand’s directorial at the box office, he was also in the news for allegedly starring in YRF’s Dhoom 4. However, even months later, there was no concrete update from the makers.

The rumors once again became the talk of the town after netizens shared his fan-made posters and their reactions to them on social media. But it looks like all these are mere rumors. A media report has reported about the same and here’s the truth behind it that you need to know.

According to the latest report in Indian Express, there’s no truth to rumors of Shah Rukh Khan replacing Aamir Khan and starring in Dhoom 4. Forget about starring, SRK has not even been approached to star in the world-famous franchise. Earlier, it was also reported that RRR’s Ram Charan will also join SRK for his next venture. However, all these are mere rumors, and nothing could be confirmed.

A source close to Indian Express confirmed, “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet.” From the past few years, there have been rumors of the fourth installment going on the floors. However, there was no solid update on the same from the makers. While the pre-production is under process, the names of the lead actors are yet to be finalized.

In April this year, a media report revealed that Aditya Chopra wants to continue the Dhoom series, as it has been almost a decade since the last film, Dhoom 3. However, he hasn’t taken a call on that yet. The writing for the fourth Dhoom film has been going on for years, but they haven’t yet come up with the ideal storyline. Aditya and his crew are all presently concentrating only on the spy universe like Pathaan and Tiger and have put the Dhoom series on the back foot for the time being.

For the unversed, Dhoom is one of the popular Bollywood franchises backed by Yash Raj Films. Its first installment (2004) stars John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu Esha Deol and others. Dhoom 2 (2006 ) has Uday, Abhishek, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others in pivotal roles. After a long wait, its third part was released in 2013, and it has Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi!

