Malaika Arora is one hot and happening actress-model who will enter her 50s in October 2023. Can you believe it? Well, despite many calling this number old, Malla manages to slay almost every time she steps out for professional or personal commitments. This in turn has led many online users to troll her. Now, her good friend Bharti Singh has slammed these trollers.

In a new promo for Malaika’s show – Moving In With Malaika, we see Bharti sit alongside the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl as they discuss trolls and lots more. Scroll below to know what they spoke about and watch the promo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest Moving In With Malaika promo sees Bharti Singh saying towards the beginning of the video, “Ek show hona chaiye jisne troll kiya woh saamne bhaithe hone chaiye, taaki unke saamne baja sake. (There should be a show for all those who troll, they should sit in front of us so that we can talk to them).” Hearing this, Malaika Arora reads out a comment from her smartphone which said, “What clothes are you wearing at this age?”

Hearing this comment being directed to Malaika Arora, Bharti Singh gives trollers a befitting reply. She’s head saying, “Tum kya inke baap lagte ho kya, woh jo marzi pehne. Unki body hai. Kabhi patle logo pe baat, Kabhi mote logo pe baat. Tum log velle ho kya? Koi kaam nahi karte kya (Are you her father? She can wear whatever she feels to, it’s her body. You always target skinny and fat people. Don’t you have any work, are you so jobless?)”

Malaika is then seen reading out another comment – this time targeting her age. The comments read, “Aunty go home and rest.” Immediately, Bharti replies, “Kisne kaha aunty (Who called her aunty?).” The Kapil Sharma Show comedian also responded to those who called Malaika’s pictures photoshopped and fake, saying, “Aapko kisne kaha photoshopped hai. Aapko itni hi knowledge hai social media ki, cameras ki, photos ki toh wo kaam karo na jaakr bhai, idhar kya kar rahe (Who said that her pictures are photoshopped. If you think you are an expert in this field, then please go and get a job. What are you doing here)?”

Check out the Moving In With Malaika promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What are your comments on these comebacks of Bharti Singh for the trolls? Let us know in the comments.

Malaika Arora’s Moving In With Malaika shows the actress’ life unfiltered. It also features her friends and family appearing as guests with Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Farah Khan already making their presence felt.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Veena Kapoor Death Rumours Go Viral On Social Media With Allegations That Her Son Killed Her, Actress Files FIR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News