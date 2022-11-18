It has hardly been months since the entire nation was shaken by the news about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death. While his fans are still mourning the loss of the late singer, a recent report revealed that his parents recently filed a lawsuit against music composers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant for releasing Sidhu Moosewala’s song.

Sidhu Moosewala was a noted singer, songwriter, and rapper who enjoyed a massive fan following across the globe. The artist was born in a Jatt family to Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. Here’s all you need to know about the late singer’s song which has been creating a buzz among the audience.

According to a recent report by Republic World, it was revealed that Sidhu Moosewala’s parents filed a lawsuit against the music composers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant and their company Merchant Records Pvt. Ltd for the unauthorized release of the late singer’s song Jaandi Vaar on social media. The issue was earlier argued in court on 16 November 2022 followed by the court’s order to restrain the release of the song. The court also ordered Salim-Sulaiman to remove all the promotional content from social media platforms that are related to the aforementioned song.

The court’s order read, “The case is in favour of the Plaintiffs and that it is crystallized that the original song was sung by Moosewala and thereafter the legal heirs hold the copyright and restrained the Defendants from publishing the song and held that irreparable loss would be caused to the parents if the Defendants are permitted to release the song and further restrained all named or unnamed defendants from releasing any part of the song.”

Sidhu Moosewala passed away six months ago in a shocking attack during which he was shot dead. While the singer died after 15 minutes after the firing took place, his co-travellers were taken to the hospital for further treatment. There have been many names floating in the news who were allegedly involved in the murder mystery of Sidhu Moosewala.

