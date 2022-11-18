Anushka Manchanda is a popular singer who gained immense fame for some of her iconic songs in Bollywood as well as the regional film industry. She rose to prominence as a talented member of the girl group Viva and went on to appear in reality shows as well. While the fans love her songs, it was recently reported that Anushka Manchanda quit Bollywood. Here’s what we know.

Some of Anushka’s popular songs include Allah Duhai Hai, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Dum Maaro Dum, Piya Kesariyo, Lucky Tu Lucky Me, Dance Basanti, Manma Emotion Jaage, Bezubaan Phir Se and others.

On the other hand, according to SpotboyE, Anushka Manchanda recently interacted with Hindustan Times and made a shocking revelation about how she quit Bollywood. She further spoke her heart out about how she couldn’t go back to what she was doing earlier while adding how there were times when she didn’t have a say in the lyrical content of the track or how it will be projected.

The Dum Maaro Dum singer Anushka Manchanda also asserted that she takes a stand for a lot of things and added that it was now difficult for her to go back into that space again and give that control. While signing off, the singer mentioned that though she was quite far from Bollywood she would be open to working on projects in which everything was aligned and they would feel exactly the way she does.

Anushka Manchanda said, “I don’t know if I can go back to doing what I was doing (earlier). A lot of time when you are required to come and sing you don’t really have a say in the lyrical content of the track, in the story or how it is going to be projected. I stand for a lot of things. So, it’s difficult to go back in (that) space and give that control. But also never say never. What if there’s a project where everything is aligned, and they feel exactly the way I do. They are as invested in it as I am. Maybe, then I’ll be open to it. (For now) I’m quite far from it (Bollywood).”

Anushka Manchanda further shed light on the fact that she doesn’t make money the way she used to make it earlier in the industry. She added, “I have to say that the way I used to make money, I don’t make that money anymore. When I was working in Bollywood and doing playback, I just had to show up and the kind of money I was making, compared to what I do today is different.”

