Post-pandemic Bollywood films have been facing a lot of difficulty in bringing audiences to theatres but South films like KGF 2, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, Kantara, and many more are ringing the cash registers at the box office. Executive Director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Manoj Desai have come down heavily on Bollywood filmmakers for suffering huge losses.

Desai said that he has been receiving calls from multiplex owners after he slashed the prices of the tickets of both the single-screen theatres. The decision was taken after the management was fed up with the poor performance of Bollywood films in recent times.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Manoj Desai said that he will continue to slash ticket prices regardless of the calls he has been receiving from multiplex owners. He reasons that it is better to slash prices than to have vacant seats in the cinema hall.

Executive Director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir also informed that the prices of Gaiety and Maratha Mandir will be reduced from Rs 140 and Rs 170 to Rs 130 and Rs 150 respectively from November 21. The decision comes at a time when Drishyam 2, Bhediya among others will be released in the coming weeks.

Manoj Desai also expressed his disappointment over the fact that Bollywood is not making good films at all. He said to the publication, “Movies of (late filmmakers) Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra would run for weeks. Abhi Bollywood ko kya ho gaya hai? Why can’t they make a proper story? Where are the good directors, artistes, writers? What’s happening?”

He further said, “It’s just the South films that are working. In the last few months, movies like Pushpa, KGF, and most recently, Kantara worked really well. In fact, Kantara still has shows with 100 percent occupancy.”

