Uorfi Javed is slowly reigning in the fashion industry and we are loving this ‘Uorfication’ era of hers, rightly termed by the Diet Sabya. While she’s brutally honest with her content and never misses an opportunity to make headlines for her extraordinary couture, in a recent interview, she spoke about the dark period of her life when her father would verbally and physically abuse her and her mother calling them names. Scroll below to read the scoop.

You may hate her, love her but certainly can’t ignore her. Her charm is such that wherever she goes, the limelight follows and the reason we have immense respect for her not just as an artist but also as a human being is because she’s self-made. She’s been through a lot of trauma in her life to reach this stage when she has fame. And well, someone rightly said, fame comes with a price!

Now coming back to the topic, Uorfi Javed in a recent interview with Dirty Magazine spoke about how abusive her father was. She said, “He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me.”

Nonetheless, Uorfi Javed is now getting the recognition and fame that she deserved for her talent and we’re happy for her.

