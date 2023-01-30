Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors present in Bollywood in recent times. However, even though the last few of his films couldn’t make an impact on the audience, he has never lost hope in himself and has been prepping for his next best. He enjoys a massive fanbase, and his fans love his styling apart from his acting and dancing skills. But the actor often gets trolled for his sartorial choice, and it happened once again when he was spotted at the airport recently. Scroll below to know more about it!

Ranveer is known as the powerhouse of Bollywood, he has given some massive hit projects, including Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and others. However, in his last release under Rohit Shetty’s banner, Cirkus tanked at the box office and also received quite negative reviews from the audience and critics.

A few hours back, Ranveer Singh was spotted making a stylish entry at the airport as shared by a paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle. In the video, Ranveer can be seen coming out of his car and making his entry at the airport wearing an all-black ensemble and paired it up with a cap, a mask, and sunglasses. He completed the look with white boots.

However, netizens didn’t like his look and trolled Ranveer Singh in the comment section. While a few commented on his outfit, others pointed to his oversized shoes, while one of them even hinted that the actor is keeping himself from the limelight after giving back-to-back flops at the box office.

One trolled Ranveer Singh and wrote, “Itne zyada kapdo mai ye kon aaya, aur ye kese kapde pehen liye isne 😂 salwaar kaha h.”

Second one wrote, “Kya hua baba ki tabiyat to theek hai 😮”

Another one compared him with Shah Rukh Khan and commented, “Following srk steps to be away from limelight for a while.”

One of the comments can be read as, “Movie flop hote hi josh thanda hogaya….jo uthata h woi girata h 😢”

Well, what are your thoughts about Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense and what do you think about actors’ getting trolled every now and then? Let us know!

