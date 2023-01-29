Shah Rukh Khan who’s currently making headlines for his latest release Pathaan which has been shattering records at the box office worldwide. Well not only him, but even his darling daughter Suhana Khan is also making heads turn with his stunning outings. Recently, the upcoming diva was snapped with her baby brother AbRam going out and about in the city but the actress was trolled and compared to Malaika Arora.

The budding actress, who’s gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film is time and again making fashion splashes every now and then.

For her recent outing, Suhana Khan was seen wearing a strappy black bodycon dress with a se*y cut on the back. Opting for minimal makeup and accessories, she tied her hair in a sleek bun. She completed her look with a black sling bag and black sliders. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, she got trolled for her walk. While a few compared her to Malaika Arora others said she needs learn how to walk.

Check out the video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Why she walk like Mallika Arora” while another said, “Isse Koi walk karna sikhao bhai.”

A third user wrote, “Why can’t she wear something her age…young n sporty Always like same bodycon dress. Oldie.”

“Koi walk karna sikhao,” said a fourth user.

Another section of social media even criticised her for not holding younger brother AbRam’s hand. A comment read, “She can hold her brother’s hand, but she is walking like unknown.. Rich ppl don’t have any attachment at all.. They are like strangers”

On the work front, Suhana Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar in The Archies alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda and others.

