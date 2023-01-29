Kangana Ranaut is back to Twitter and we all know what it means! The actress returned a few days before the release of 2023’s first Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. While the SRK starrer has been shattering records at the box office, the Manikarnika actress has been Tweeting about the film while taking a sly dig at it cryptically. Earlier, she was in the news when a troll said that her total lifetime earnings are lesser than Pathaan’s single day collections at the box office.

She later called out Bollywood for making a narrative based on their suffer from Hindu Hate in India. She even Tweeted about the time when the whole industry wanted to prove her made and slapped her with legal notices.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to reply to a Bollywood producer’s Tweet praising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and the film Pathaan. The Tweet mentioned three points of why the film is a runaway success. The Tweet read, “Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don’t harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular.”

Re-tweeting the same Kangana Ranaut called it an analysis and said that India has loved only and only Khan and are even obsessed over Muslim actresses. She said in her response, “Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world.”

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat 🇮🇳 in the whole world 🥰🙏 https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut Tweet attracted netizens’ reaction as one said, “This country loves every good human, khan, tiwari, pandey, singh, maurya, yadav, ranaut no one cares.” While another said, “If you really think like this Kangana, let’s change your name from Kangana to Kainaat for just one movie and let’s see if that movie works out or not.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup of projects including Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.

