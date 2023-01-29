Anurag Kashyap is back in the headlines for making comments that manage to create ripples in the already unsettled ocean of the Internet. The filmmaker over the past couple of weeks has been in the news for talking about films and his opinion about the current trend. Now as he gears up for the release of his new film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, the filmmaker has decided to talk about how Indian films have stopped being original.

Kashyap has been a vocal voice about taking Indian cinema to every possible corner of the world. The filmmaker who is in awe of RRR director SS Rajamouli for opening the floodgate for everyone here has also spoken about the impact of the film on the global audience in the past. The director even recently said how he worries the west will steal Rajamouli from us.

Now as he promotes his latest movie that stars Alaya F in the lead, was asked about the global perception of Indian cinema changing, and Anurag Kashyap chose to dissect the same while talking about how Indian commercial cinema stopped being original. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Hindustan Times, Anurag Kashyap said, “They have liked films from India for a very long time. But they like one kind of film. There was a time Indian films released worldwide. Awara, Disco Dancer, everybody singing Jimmy Jimmy. You go to Africa, you go to Arab countries, India has a very massive impact of the mainstream. Somewhere within our mainstream, we stopped being original. Our mainstream started to become cheap copies of Hollywood action movies or something else.”

Anurag Kashyap also added, “Whereas movies from down South are still grounded, they still look like Indian films. A lot of Hindi mainstream doesn’t look like Indian films, it’s not even shot in India. It’s not even about India, which is why RRR surprises them and scores. RRR takes them totally by surprise. Within the context of an Indian film, it does those very things at a much lower cost than them.”

