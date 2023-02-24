Bigg Boss 16 contestants are now hitting the headlines more than when they were inside the controversial house. Ever since the show concluded and contestants came to BB house, they are making public appearances at different parties. Recently, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and others Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia arrived for Shekhar Sumar’s where they seem to have a gala time. Now an inside video has surfaced on the web and it’s doing the rounds for some interesting reasons.

From the past time, reports are abuzz that Ms Sharma is reportedly dating her co-contestant and filmmaker Sajid. While the Ranchi Diaries actress recently denied the same via a long post, Shalin asked them the same on camera.

It all happened when Soundarya Sharma was shooting a video, which seems to be for an Insta story. The clip features Sajid Khan Khan, sitting with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare. However, when Ms Sharma tries to capture memories, Shalin Bhanot suddenly appears from behind and says “Let’s make a little controversy?” Then asks them, “Are you guys dating?”

Well, Shalin Bhanot’s sudden question not only leaves Soundarya Sharma shocked but also she stops shooting mid-way.

Watch the video below:

It was recently, Soundarya Sharma took to her social media account to dismiss the link-up rumours. She wrote in a long note. “I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing.”

“These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward,” she wrote further.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know

