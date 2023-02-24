Divya Agarwal has been a target of trolls ever since she called it quits with Varun Sood. It’s almost going to be a year and the actress has already moved on with Apurva Padgaonkar. Despite the engagement announcement, fans of the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor continue to call her a ‘gold digger’ and have now dragged her late father into it all. Scroll below for the latest updates!

It looks like the controversy has crossed all limits and gotten dirty for Divya and Varun. In fact, his family who was once very close to the actress is now pitted against her. It was just yesterday that the Ragini MMS 2 actress showcased the ‘jewellery’ that his family had gifted her as the ‘bahu’ but is now asking it back. Trolls took over the comments section in no time and one of them even dragged her father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the comment has now been deleted by the hater, Divya Agarwal lost her calm with her response, “Do not dare drag this to my father ! DO NOT.” This was in response to one of her tweets from yesterday that took a dig at Varun Sood saying, “When you have it with you, value it.. once it’s gone don’t cry over it”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Do not dare drag this to my father ! DO NOT — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Divya Agarwal also slammed trolls as she tweeted, “You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don’t want this.. it’s not funny not peaceful for me.. I don’t feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away.”

Reacting to the same, netizens took to the comments section and asked Varun Sood as well as Divya to end the drama as they were only creating mockery out of themselves.

A user reacted, “Both Divya n Varun respected your journey together but now feeling bad that you are going tru this. Please Divya u r mature enough don’t do this in public. I like u both. U both have a g8 future individually. Hope you solve this together wisely.”

Another commented, “Divya agrawal… ignore karna seekho behan…har action ka opposite reaction milta hai…log has rhe hai…or tum log hasa rahe ho khud ke upar…stop it now yar…or mazak mat banao apna… social media de door rho kuchh time or jo mock kr rhe unko block kr do simple he!”

“Super self made woman who have just used people. In Splitsvilla u were nothing without Nivedita and Priyank Then u came to BB that too for Priyanka Then u went to Ace and took sympathy votes in the name of Priyank and later used Varun even outside. U r man-made LOL,” another commented.

Super self made woman who have just used people.

In Splitsvilla u were nothing without Nivedita and Priyank

Then u came to BB that too for Priyanka

Then u went to Ace and took sympathy votes in the name of Priyank and later used Varun even outside.

U r man-made LOL — ꜱᴇʟᴇɴᴀ (@Tipsy_Tigress) February 23, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh Suffers From Panic Attack During Triathlon But Refuses To Quit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News