Rubina Dilaik is one of the biggest names in the television industry. She was a massive name in showbiz and her popularity multiplied when she appeared in the Salman Khan led reality show Bigg Boss 14. Earlier today, Rubina took to her Instagram account putting a racy display as she flaunted her b**bs in a revealing glittery mini dress and the pictures didn’t go well with netizens on social media who started trolling the beauty for exposing too much. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Rubina is massively popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She often shares lovely pictures of herself and we totally adore her goofy yet relatable reels on the photo-sharing site. Now coming back to the topic, Dilaik is soaring the temperature high with her latest Instagram post and we are drooling over her perfect hot bod.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Rubina Dilaik captioned it, “Behold!!” In the pictures, the actress is showcasing her ultra-glamorous avatar in a mini glittery dress which had a cut-out at the waist and came with a plunging neckline.

The actress paired her revealing dress with bold red lips and open tresses and looked pretty as usual in it. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Reacting to Rubina Dilaik’s pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kya milta hai nangi ho kr wesy? Paisa fame? Poory kpry pehn kr b achi he lgti na b kro ye Sb bgairti tb Sai lgo gi or fame v mil jay ga.”

Another user commented, “Pahele ye sati sawitri bahu banke career strt karte jab sab inke fan following bohut bad jaati hai tab kapde utar dete hai 🤔🤔 same gopi bahu”

“Tum bahut sunder ho…kabde kam karne ki jarurat nhi….” a third user commented.

What are your thoughts on trolls targeting Rubina for her latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

