Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television celebrities in the country. And especially after she appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and took the winning trophy home, her fandom multiplied and she became a massive name with her stint in the reality show. Last year, Rubina did an interview with her friend Shardul Pandit and spoke about her marriage with her husband Abhinav Shukla with also talked about the BB channel favouring the face on Salman Khan-led reality show the video is yet again going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those of you who don’t know, Rubina was a part of BB14 along with husband Abhinav in the house. The couple made some shocking revelations about their marriage but in the end, all’s well that ends well.

Now, there’s an Instagram page named ‘Bigg Boss Khabri’ that shared the video of Rubina Dilaik talking about how her being the face of Colors TV helped her win Bigg Boss 14. In an interview with Shardul on Mirchi Plus’ YouTube channel, she said, “Of course, it does. Matlab in all respects, aap channel ke face hain, aap channel ke favourite hai. Yes, everything is just there very categorically made for you. Absolutely designed!”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 16 Khabri News & Livefeed Updates (@biggbosskhabri16)

This snippet is from Rubina Dilaik’s interview in 2022 which is again going viral on social media. And reacting to it on Instagram, a user commented, “Wah ye hui na baat koi toh sach bola😍”

Another user commented, “Lol the most undeserving winner ever. Glad she accepted that daya ki bheek mili isse 😂”

A third user commented, “Iska matlab Priyanka ko bhi aise hi jitayenge 😈🤬 Real Winner for us Shiv Thakre 👑🔥💯 Apne colors face ko godi mai uthake rakho😂💩💩🤮”

A fourth user commented, “Chahe koi bhi season ho content to Rubina se hi milega 😂😂😂”

Meanwhile this was a fun segment that Rubina Dilaik did with Shardul and watch the full video below:

