Introducing a game-changing twist, COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’ imbibes democracy by inviting the janta into the house to vote for the top five finalists.

The candidates of the BB election are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot, who must campaign for votes with three rounds of tasks. The first round is a speech through which they will be seen pitching themselves as worthy finalists.

Bigg Boss 16’s second round entails each housemate enlisting why others don’t deserve to win and the last round involves all of them entertaining the janta with their talent. The cumulative result of the votes of the three rounds decides the fate of the contestants. The one with the least number of votes shall stand evicted with immediate effect.

Who will bid farewell to the show after coming so close to victory? Who are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 16?

Currently, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot

