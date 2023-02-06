One of the hit television serials Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fanbase. Characters like Jethalal, Dayaben and others have been a part of those fans’ lives. However, in this sitcom, we have seen Jethalal becoming one of the biggest businessmen. On the other hand, in the South movie KGF, we have also seen a young man Rocky, becomes a big businessman in order to seek power and wealth to fulfil his dying mother’s wish. Now, in this bizarre crossover video, you will see what you can never imagine. Scroll below to check it out!

TMKOC is one of the most entertaining television series that has been going on for years and yet it never feels old. The love and attention this serial has been receiving are uncountable. It gets a huge TRP every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the video. Today we bring you a crossover video between two worlds that might blow your mind. A video editor named Dipraj Jadhav shared a video on his Instagram handle ‘dipraj_jadhav_edits’ where we can see a compiled video with many clips from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but if you minutely listen to the background score it is from KGF’s trailer. He created a bizarre trailer mashup, where he merged KGF’s dialogues with TMKOC’s visuals, and along with it he captioned it as “KGF x TMKOC – Trailer Mashup – He is the biggest businessman Ft. Jhetalal“

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits)

The video and the audio synced so appropriately that it actually looked like some kind of a real trailer. As soon as the video was shared, it went crazy viral and the netizens started to share their opinions in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Jethalal Is The Biggest Businessman In T.V Shows 😅🔥” Another one commented, “Movie box office collection 1 lakh cror 😂” One called it “Kgf 3.” One of the comments can be read as, “Jethalal did all trend 😂😂😂😂😂”

Well, what are your thoughts about this mind-blowing crossover between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and KGF’s Rocky? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more crossovers to watch!

Must Read: KGF 2 & Kantara Production House Hombale Films To Invest A Whopping Rs 3000 Crore In The Coming 5 Years- Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News