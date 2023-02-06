Rakhi Sawant keeps making headlines for her personal life. She became the talk of the town and grabbed a lot of eyeballs when the photos of her secret wedding with Adil Khan Durrani surfaced. Later, the duo confirmed their marriage. But now it seems not all is well between the couple.

Rakhi alleged that her husband Adil has been involved in an extramarital affair. A couple of days ago, she interacted with the media and was spotted crying inconsolably. She talked about the disturbance in her marriage and revealed, “Meri shaadi khatre mai hai.” Since then, the duo has gotten into a war of words. Now, Rakhi has exposed the name of the girl who has allegedly been involved with her husband. Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant who recently lost her mother is going through a bad phase in her marriage as well. It seems the complications and controversies of Rakhi are never going to end. During the recent media interaction, Sawant went on to expose the name of the girl and revealed that her husband is living with that girl. She said,”Adil ne finally decision le liya ki woh Tanu ke saath rehenge. Kal unhone bol diya mujhe, ki mai jaa raha hoon tumhe chod ke, mai Tanu ke saath rahunga. Mera Istemaal kiya Bollywood mai ane ke liye. Mai court jaungi. Mere saare paise unhone le liye. Mere pass saare proof hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens were quick to react to Rakhi Sawant’s revelations. One of the users, “Yeh phir aa gyi … isko zara bhi izzat hai ya nhi.”

Another user commented, “Not Tanu’s fault, it is your husband fault by airing your personal life, you are not going to achieve anything. It’s gonna hurt but you will be better in long run.”

“Yeh kya pagal aurat hai. Apne husband ka affair jaane bina usey shaadi kar li. Ya agar shaadi ke baad hua hai toh iski pagal harqat ke wajah se.”

“She is an attention seeker.”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant publicly talking about her troubled marriage? Do you think it is fair to take someone’s name like this in media? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Is Sana Khan Pregnant With Husband Anas Saiyad 2 Years After Quitting Bollywood? Netizens Are Convinced After She Hints “…I Will Share It Soon”!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News