Internet generally seems to blow things out of proportion and this time it was a conversation video between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan which is going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. Some netizens and websites claimed that ‘a drunk SRK’ is misbehaving with his wife in the video who is enjoying and dancing to Priyanka Chopra’s performance.

Some netizens even claimed that SRK is fighting with Gauri Khan in the video and this is how the Pathaan actor behaves while he is drunk. Now the video might be a case of overreaction or reading too much. You can see the video and decide for yourself.

In the video, Gauri Khan can be seen dancing near the stage and this might be the same Priyanka Chopra performance from which, a few of her videos have already gone viral. While Gauri is enjoying, Shah Rukh Khan comes and tries to have a little chat. The Pathaan actor seems to struggle because of the loud volume around and Gauri tries to stop him.

Many users commented on the video shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram Account and believed that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were having an argument of sorts and SRK seems to have lost his cool. “They’re husband and wife. Ladai is normal. Stop making it such a big news and leave them alone.”, wrote one user. Another user commented, “Khan sahab gusse mein lag rahe hain.” “Lag to aese raha hai jaise argument ho raha hai”, was another such comment.

However, some netizens, seem to agree that the couple is having a normal conversation amidst loud music and even had hilarious reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Srk be like – ghar ki chabhi kaha h mai jaa rha hu …. Gauri be like – arayan ko di thi pocket me rkhne ke liye 😂😂😂 aur doodh fridge me rkh dena… 😂”

Another user made a rofl comment which said, “Mai nahi tha to toone Salman ke sath photo kyu click karwaya ?”

Many found this video very cute and even compared their little argument (if it was one) with that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s argument in Bigg Boss. “Sid or sna lag rhe fight kr rahe lagta”, wrote a user.

Watch the video from Ambani’s NMAAC event here, which is going viral on the internet right now. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

