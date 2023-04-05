Divya Bharti was a shining star, with only the sky being the limit. Unfortunately, she passed away at the age of 19 after allegedly falling off the 5th floor of her apartment in Mumbai. Her tragic death was unbelievable for many and became a controversial topic. But did you know, Shah Rukh Khan was asleep when the incident occurred and was in utter disbelief? Scroll below for more details!

After being a part of several regional projects, Divya made her Bollywood debut with the action thriller Vishwatma in 1992. Her action-comedy film with Govinda, Shola Aur Shabnam, became the turning point of her career. The late actress had worked with SRK in Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan in an old conversation with NDTV had spoken about Divya Bharti’s untimely demise. He said, “I pray for her soul. I was sleeping in Delhi and they were playing my song, Aisi Deewangi. I thought I’ve become a big star. I didn’t know how to become a big star. The film was a big hit. Suddenly there were these songs playing and I woke up in the morning and I saw that she had died. She had fallen off from a window. It was one of the biggest shocks because I think I was supposed to do another film with her.”

Shah Rukh Khan also recalled a compliment Divya Bharti gave her that he’ll remember for a lifetime. “Divya Bharti was, I think, stunning as an actor. She was most unlike an actor, like I thought of myself. I was a serious kind of guy and she was this completely whacky, fun-loving girl. I remember I had finished dubbing in Sea Rock Hotel. I dubbed [for] Deewana. I walked out of Sea Rock, I saw her and said hello. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not just an actor, you’re an institution’. I was very touched by that. I said, wow. I didn’t understand it, so I quickly went and read up the meaning of the saying. I realised that it meant a lot,” he shared.

Divya Bharti sure had an excellent career waiting for her, but little did anyone know we’d lose a shining star at such a young age.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan.

