Hema Malini is one of the most prominent actors from the yesteryears. The actress is married to legendary actor Dharmendra and is a mother to two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Over the years, Malini has done some incredible work in Hindi cinema and is also a politician. There’s a video doing rounds on social media, where the veteran is talking about a land issue, and netizens are having a gala time on Instagram, trolling her for her Hindi while making double-meaning jokes about her. Scroll below to watch the video.

Hema is popularly known as ‘Dream Girl’ by her fans and is quite popular on social media, with over 674K followers on Instagram. The Baghban actress happens to be active on the photo-sharing platform and often wishes her fans on Indian festivals.

Now talking about her viral video, an Instagram page named ‘Memeshant’ has shared Hema Malini’s snippet from her old interview with a caption that read, “Kya tumhe bhi wahi sunnai diya? 🌚”

In the viral video, Hema Malini is talking about a land issue and has over 54K views and over 500 comments on it.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memeshant (@memeshant)

Reacting to Hema Malini’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She is pronouncing correctly…Gajab gandagi chal rahi logo ki”

Another user commented, “Lend ki hera pheri 👏”

A third user commented, “Konse land ki Baat ho rahi h 😂”

A fourth user commented, “Lagta hai kent RO mei whiskey mili hai 😐”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Hema Malini from her old interview snippet? Tell us in the space below.

