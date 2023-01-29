Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a brilliant actor but also a human being and has proved his love for his female co-stars, colleagues, seniors in the Bollywood fraternity and fans across the globe. While the actor is currently basking high on the success of Pathaan which has already shattered some of the major box office records, there’s a video that’s going viral on Twitter where SRK can be seen helping veteran actress Hema Malini wear her sandals with his hands and his gesture of true gentleman has moved his fans yet again winning their hearts all over. Scroll below to watch the video.

Khan is very popular on social media among his fans and especially on Instagram with over 34 million followers. The actor has returned to the silver screen after 4 years with Pathaan which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and also has ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s cameo in it.

Now coming back to the topic, an Aamir Khan fan page on Twitter has shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan at an award function where Hema Malini is walking on the stairs towards the stage and the superstar took her sandals in his hands and helped her wear them as he walked hand in hand with her.

He’s the ‘King Of Hearts’ for a reason!

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just popular in the country but around the world. In fact, he’s the fourth richest actor in the world, beating Tom Cruise.

What are your thoughts on SRK helping Hema Malini walk towards the stage at an award ceremony? Tell us in the space below.

