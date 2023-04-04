It is that time of the week again when you need the biggest push to finish your work and head back home soon. Well, we suffer from the mid-week blues, and therefore, we completely understand what you are going through.

Our exclusive playlist Tuesday Tango is here with its third edition, and this time we got you some foot-tapping and melodious Punjabi pop bangers that will get you in the right mood. From the soulful Laung Laachi by Ammy Virk to Guru Randhawa’s peppy top charting number High Rated Gabru, go check out our top picks this week.

Guru Randhawa- ‘High Rated Gabru’

Guru Randhawa is currently one of the biggest Punjabi pop artists in India and has a slew of hits to his name. However, if you feel like grooving and doing a little shoulder dance while sitting in your office then you got to listen to Randhawa‘s biggest hit High Rated Gabru. The vocals are melodious and the video is too attractive to miss. The singer on the track croons, “Haye ni haye nakhra tera ni/ High rated gabru nu maare/ Haye ni munde paagal ho gaye ne/ Tere gin gin lakk de hulaare” which might give you some motivation to flirt with your crush.

Pav Dharia- ‘Na Ja’

You are not a Punjabi pop fan if you don’t sing along to this Pav Dharia’s iconic number Na Ja. Pav on the track goes extra smooth and confident with lyrics, “Na ja, na ja, na ja, na ja/ Na ja mitran to door/ Ambran to aayi tu lagdi ae hoor/ Att tera nakhra tera ki kasoor/ Mainu vi pasand tu kardi zaroor.” The song was released in 2017 and now stands strong with 539 million views. We insist you to plug into this song if you are sitting all alone in the office or driving solo. You will surely thank us later.

Akhil- ‘Khaab’

Khaab by Akhil is one of the most loved songs when it comes to Punjabi pop. The song gave Akhil overnight fame- a dream which only a few manage to achieve. The emotional track has the most heartwarming lyrics which talk about love and the attachments that come with it. Akhil croons, “Main jadon tere khwaban wali raah turreya/ Main tureya bada na methon jaave mudeya/ O jiven rainde panne naal panne jud’de/ Main ravaan tere naal ohna wangu judeya.” Let us also give you a bonus on this one. You can spot popular Punjabi artist Parmish Verma in the video that has now been watched by more than 400 million users.

The Doorbeen- ‘Lamberghini’

The sleeper hit Lamberghini is the kind of song which will make you take a summer vacation instantly with your squad. The track is a must-listen during the mid-week blues as it will make you forget about all the chaos. The Punjabi pop number released in 2018 is sung by Indian singer-songwriter composer duo The Doorbeen featuring Ragini Tandan. The lyrics, “Ishqe da aisa paya jaal soniye/ dil mera kadd ke le gayi naal soniye/ tere pichhe lagge hoya saal soniye/ maan ja maan ja/ yun na sataa” will tease your senses and will cheer you up in no time.

Mannat Noor- ‘Laung Laachi’

Who can forget the lyrics to Mannat Noor’s Laung Laachi released in 2018. Noor gets your attention with the lyrics “Ve Main Chambe De Pahadan Wali/ Shaam Ve Mundeyan/ Sandli Sandli Naina Vich/ Tera Naam Ve Mundeya/ Sandli Sandli Naina Vich/ Tera Naam Ve Mundeya.” Featured on Punjabi actors Ammy Virk, Amandeep and Neeru Bajwa, the track became the first Indian music video to surpass one billion views on YouTube. Laung Laachi will make you nostalgic about the good old times and is a perfect mid-week track to soothe your senses.

Did you like this week’s playlist? Reach to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

