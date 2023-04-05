Sanjay Dutt is one of the most outspoken actors in Bollywood, and fans love him for that. Apart from the controversies, Sanjay has given pathbreaking performances that prove how good he is as an actor. However, the actor has also tried his luck in the field of politics as he began his political venture as a Samajwadi Party candidate but failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh.

The actor also tried his hands at politics in 2019, as it was said he was returning to politics in Maharashtra. However, the actor debunked the reports and said he wouldn’t be returning to the field of politics.

Sanjay Dutt was once asked whether his wife, Manyata Dutt, had a role in being the deciding factor, and the actor gave a misogynistic reply that got netizens to compare him with Andrew Tate. During an appearance on Aapki Adalat Show, the host asked, “aap politics me aaye, ye faisla aapka kam, Manyata ka jyada tha”. Sanjay being Baba of Bollywood gave a savage reply and said, “Manyata ka faisla jyada kitchen me hota hai”.

The video was posted by a fan account of Sanjay Dutt, and it has been going viral as many are comparing him with Top G Andrew Tate. So far, the video has received over 39,302 likes and many are dropping hilarious comments!

Reacting to the statement by Sanjay Dutt, a user commented, “Andrew Tate bachpan mai baba ke podcast sunta tha”. Another added, “Andrew tate ultra pro max 😂”

A user also said, “Dank sanju baba 🛐”. Another also commented, “Chad Sanju🗿🗿” and “Tate’s teacher”

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and his performance was widely appreciated by the audiences. However, he will be next seen in Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

