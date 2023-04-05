Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile actors present in Bollywood. He can easily get into the skin of a villain and can also portray a good cop’s character. His acting prowess gets appreciated every now and then. And even though his career consists of mostly non-mainstream commercial movies, the actor has worked in a few masala films. While talking about why he chose to do Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 in a recent conversation, Manoj revealed the reason. Scroll below to read further.

Manoj mentioned in the media interaction that he “does not look down upon mainstream cinema” and enjoys working on any project as he loves his career. And over the years, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has shown a varied range of characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee openly talked about why he said yes to Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, who is also one of the close friends of Manoj Bajpayee. In the same interaction, the actor mentioned that it was Ahmed Khan who had choreographed Satya’s song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’.

Recalling those old days and how Ahmed Khan insisted him on doing Baaghi 2, Manoj Bajpayee revealed, “Ahmed Khan is the one who choreographed ‘Sapne mein milti hai’. We were too young; he was a little kid then. He said only one thing, ‘Manoj, just help me in making this film because I need this film to be a success.’ Coming from a friend, that one sentence was enough. And he gave me a blockbuster.”

And well, the film turned out to be a massive hit with a Rs 200 crore collection. Manoj shared, “I don’t think any film of mine has become a Rs 200 crore plus blockbuster.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s heart always remains the non-masala movies but talking about the commercial films, the actor said, “It’s just a happy break for me. Even in the future, I will do it just to get away from this very immersive, intense process of acting.”

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: War 2: RRR Star Jr NTR Joins The Action Extravaganza To Lock Horns With Hrithik Roshan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News