Yash Raj Films has surprised everyone with its latest arrival, Saiyaara, which has started roaring at the box office with its morning shows. But has it impacted the previous releases at the box office? Well, for some, yes, for others, No! Apart from Saiyaara, the four Hindi films currently running in the theaters are Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino, and Maalik.

Maalik Box Office Day 8 Occupancy!

Rajkummar Rao’s film has entered its second weekend at the box office and has witnessed a drop in the morning occupancy as compared to the previous day, Thursday! While Maalik registered an occupancy of 5.85% for the morning shows on Thursday, it dropped to 4% on the second Friday!

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 15 Occupancy

On the 15th day, Metro In Dino has registered an occupancy of 7% for the morning shows. The occupancy on the third Friday is at par with Sitaare Zameen Par’s 5th Friday, which has also registered 7.6% occupancy for the morning shows on July 18, day 29 for Aamir Khan’s film!

Kajol’s Maa Surrenders?

Meanwhile, Kajol’s Maa has surrendered at the box office on day 22, the fourth Friday for the film. The film, although, earned almost 15 lakh at the box office on the third Thursday, day 21, July 17, before Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara arrived!

Who Will Rule The Box Office

It would be interesting to see how much numberds Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino and Maalik will earn at the box office on the first Friday after Saiyaara’s arrival. With the current trends, it seems only Rajkummar Rao‘s Maalik is lagging at the box office. By 5 PM, Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy has earned almost 36 – 38 lakh! While Metro In Dino earned in the range of 75 – 78 lakh and Maalik earned in the range of 60 – 63 lakh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh & Hania Aamir’s Film Achieves A New Feat, Soon To Gain The ‘Hit’ Tag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News