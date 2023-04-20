Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away on Thursday morning, and the industry has rushed to console the Chopras. Salman Khan, as a gesture of respect, has cancelled the screening of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after Aditya Chopra’s mother’s demise.

The Sultan actor was to host a celebrity screening of the film tonight. But the actor shares a very close relationship with Chopra professionally as well as personally. He immediately cancelled the screening.

Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan have shared a professional relationship with the Tiger series, Sultan and Pathaan. They are also working on their next film Tiger 3, together. Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 76 after battling a long illness.

After her cremation, an official statement by the Chopra family was issued, which read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Our prayers are with the Chopra family and may the departed soul rest in peace.

