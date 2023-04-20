Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai looked like the endgame we all wanted to witness. The couple began dating in 1999 after their chemistry brewed on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Within span of two years, their relationship hit the rock bottom with allegations of physical abuse and much more! But remember when Karan Johar seemed to be mocking the superstar over his past romance? Scroll below for more details!

While Salman took quite some time to get over his romance with Aishwarya, she moved on with Vivek Oberoi. Although that relationship did not work out either and Rai finally tied the knot with her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Khan, on the other hand, dated Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali and Katrina Kaif and is reportedly with Iulia Vantur since 2012.

An Instagram page has shared an old clip of Salman Khan and Karan Johar from an award function. The superstar could be seen asking KJo, “Ladki banne ka vardaan mile toh aap kis heroine ki tarah banna chahenge? (If you were granted the wish to reborn as an actress, who would it be?) To this, the Kalank filmmaker responded, “Aishwarya Rai.”

Salman Khan tried to maintain a poker face and reacted, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?” The audience was left in splits as Karan Johar took a sly dig and reacted, “Wajah puch rahe hai aap? Aap puch rahe hai wajah? (Are you asking me the reason… you are asking me the reason?)

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Salman fans took to the comment section and defended their favourite. Many even slammed Karan Johar for his allegedly insensitive behaviour.

A user reacted, “Aabe mohabbat hai isliye jane diya zid hoti to bahome hoti”

Another wrote, “Broken bhai…”

A fan tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, “@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb kuchh sikhlo mdm jisko tmne ek mzk samjh kr thukra diya wo insan ajtak mohabbat krta hai tmse”

“Bhai ke jale pe sab iodine wali namak daalte hai,” another reacted.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is set to arrive at the theatres tomorrow with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

