Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media on Friday to celebrate her film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” completing 22 years of release.

Advertisement

Aishwarya shared throwback photographs from the sets of the 1999 film on Instagram and wrote: “?22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM. I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS. Much LOVE too..”

Advertisement

The romantic musical cast Salman Khan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and also starred Ajay Devgn. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1999, and the film’s music by Ismail Darbar became immensely popular.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also took to social media to remember the film.

He posted on Instagram: “Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko (it’s been 22 years that ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ released) @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions.”

Ajay Devgn was the first among the film’s stars to post on Friday, while the official page of Bhansali Productions also posted a note about the film.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unseen pics from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Milkha Singh Flies To The Sky! Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan & Other Stars Celebrate The Legendary Sprinter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube