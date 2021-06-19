Late Friday night, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away in Chandigarh. The Flying Sikh, as he is fondly known, passed away after he contracted COVID 19 and got admitted to the hospital on June 3. Less than a week ago, his wife Nirmal Kaur, former Indian Women Volleyball team captain, passed away at a Mohali hospital due to COVID 19.

From Farhan Akhtar to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and others, many Bollywood stars have taken to social media pouring in condolences. Read on to see their heartfelt tweets and memories with the legendary sprinter.

Farhan Akhtar, who played Milkha Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, took to Twitter and remembered the athlete with an emotional note. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, “Dear Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you…the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who know you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart.”

While offering his condolences on Milkha Singh, Akshay Kumar said that his character is one of the roles he regrets not playing on the silver screen. He tweeted, “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir.”

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the legendary athlete. Calling the late sprinter an inspiration to him and millions of others, he tweeted, “The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.”

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Priyanka Chopra also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend on social media by recalling her first meeting with him. She wrote, “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh”.

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh remembered Milkha Singh by calling him “synonymous with speed.” He tweeted, “Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji’s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh”

Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji‘s name was and will forever be synonymous with speed. He inspired generations to run & never give up. Extremely saddened to know about his demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #LongLiveFlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/0vAvGORe7d — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 19, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in his memory writing, “In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”

T 3940 – In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 19, 2021

In memory of Milkha Singh, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of sports legend #MilkhaSingh. A monumental loss for our nation.. His incredible legacy will continue to inspire athletes all the over the world. Rest in peace sir.”

Deeply saddened by the passing away of sports legend #MilkhaSingh. A monumental loss for our nation.. His incredible legacy will continue to inspire athletes all the over the world. Rest in peace sir. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 19, 2021

Others stars like Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Raveena Tandon, Rahul Bose, Jaaved Jaaferi and others also took to social media to offer Milkha Singh their condolences.

#RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the prime sports hero of the country. Condolences to the family 🙏🏽

This song is a befitting tribute in your remembrance https://t.co/EUvMbCr24b — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 18, 2021

And he flew away 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021

What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 18, 2021

Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji

Feeling Very sad after hearing this news — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 18, 2021

Sad to hear demise of #MilkhaSingh ji 💔

Been a great inspiration will remain in our hearts forever. #OmShanti 🙏 https://t.co/AcfhenauhC — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 18, 2021

The iconic sprinter was immortalized on the silver screen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), starring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role.

Milkha Singh is survived by three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha Singh. May his soul rest in peace.

