Bell Bottom VS Akshay Kumar's Last 10 Films (& Footfalls) At The Box Office

The news of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom releasing on 27th July has come as a sigh of relief for many cinema-hall owners around the country. If you don’t consider Salman Khan’s hybrid gimmick with Radhe, this would be the first big box office release since the implementation of lockdown in March 2020.
The release of Bell Bottom would be an excellent study of how the box office reacts after the long sabbatical. Of course, things won’t be the same as they were before the lockdown. But, all eyes would be on the number of footfalls Bell Bottom would earn.
Today, let’s take a look at the box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s last ten films and their (available) footfalls.
Good Newwz
Box Office Collection: 201.14 crores
Footfalls: N/A
Housefull 4
Box Office Collection: 206 crores
Footfalls: N/A
2.0
Box Office Collection:
Footfalls: 1.65 crores
Mission Mangal
Box Office Collection: 200.16 crores
Footfalls: 1.36 crores
Kesari
Box Office Collection: 153 crores
Footfalls: 1.14 crores
Gold
Box Office Collection: 107 crores
Footfalls: 78 lakhs
PadMan
Box Office Collection: 79 crores
Footfalls: N/A
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Box Office Collection: 133.60 crores
Footfalls: 1.31 crores
Jolly LLB 2
Box Office Collection: 117 crores
Footfalls: 1.16 crores
Rustom
Box Office Collection: 127.49 crores
Footfalls: 1.26 crores
It would be interesting to see if Bell Bottom could enter the 100
crore club beating all the odds. Where do you think the Akshay
Kumar starrer would stand? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
