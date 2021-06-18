Bell Bottom VS Akshay Kumar's Last 10 Films (& Footfalls) At The Box Office

The news of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom releasing on 27th July has come as a sigh of relief for many cinema-hall owners around the country. If you don’t consider Salman Khan’s hybrid gimmick with Radhe, this would be the first big box office release since the implementation of lockdown in March 2020.

Advertisement

The release of Bell Bottom would be an excellent study of how the box office reacts after the long sabbatical. Of course, things won’t be the same as they were before the lockdown. But, all eyes would be on the number of footfalls Bell Bottom would earn.

Today, let’s take a look at the box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s last ten films and their (available) footfalls.

Good Newwz

Box Office Collection: 201.14 crores

Footfalls: N/A

Housefull 4

Box Office Collection: 206 crores

Advertisement

Footfalls: N/A

2.0

Box Office Collection:

Footfalls: 1.65 crores

Mission Mangal

Box Office Collection: 200.16 crores

Footfalls: 1.36 crores

Kesari

Box Office Collection: 153 crores

Footfalls: 1.14 crores

Gold

Box Office Collection: 107 crores

Footfalls: 78 lakhs

PadMan

Box Office Collection: 79 crores

Footfalls: N/A

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Box Office Collection: 133.60 crores

Footfalls: 1.31 crores

Jolly LLB 2

Box Office Collection: 117 crores

Footfalls: 1.16 crores

Rustom

Box Office Collection: 127.49 crores

Footfalls: 1.26 crores

It would be interesting to see if Bell Bottom could enter the 100

crore club beating all the odds. Where do you think the Akshay

Kumar starrer would stand? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her First Reaction When She Saw Kareena Kapoor Khan & ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan’s Newborn, “He Looked At Me & Smiled…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube