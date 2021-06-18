Raj & DK led new web series The Family Man 2 has been appreciated, among other things, for its music. The creator duo feels the web series as a format gives more scope to experiment with music compared to films.

“When it comes to OTT series, the scope to experiment with music is much higher as compared to films. The commercial nature takes a backseat with series and we can have a lot more songs and explore different genres as well. Both of us are fans of indie and classical music, and for this album, we looked at composers, musicians and artists across the country and curated tracks and sounds that we thought would fit in well with the narrative. We have a mix of existing and original numbers and we think it’s worked tremendously for the series,” said Raj & DK.

The Family Man 2 album features musicians like Fiddlecraft, Mahesh Shankar, Bindhumalini, Brodha V, Swarathma, R. Rajesh, and Harpreet and Bharat Sankar.

The Family Man 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in leading roles.

