It is never easy to face the loss of a parent. The pain is inconsolable, and we would never really want anyone to face a situation like this. But, unfortunately, that is how life goes on. Shekhar Suman recently lost his mother, and the actor revealed that he feels “orphaned and devastated.” He penned down an emotional note for her, and we are sure you would get emotional too by reading it.

Reportedly, Shekhar’s mother was a kidney transplant patient and had been critically ill for the past few days. This information was revealed by his son Adhyayan Suman in his Instagram post. Keep scrolling further to know more about it.

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter account and wrote, “My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated. Thank You Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.” Check out the tweet below:

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Even Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman is quite heartbroken by his dadi’s death. The young actor took to his Instagram account and wrote in his stories, “Our beloved Maa is at peace now. She was the strongest ever. Fought till her last breath. Only Prayers and Peace.”

Earlier, Adhyayan, in his Instagram post, revealed his grandmother’s critical condition. He penned down a lengthy note asking his fans to send in prayers. He recalled, “Not many must know this, but every Wednesday, I go to the temple and ask Ganpati Ji for all his blessings and health, success, love.”

Shekhar Suman’s son further added, “God has been kind all these years, but today I want everyone to come along and join hands and pray with me for my dadi maa. She’s been a kidney transplant patient, I know she’s brave; she’s fierce, and she’s a survivor… but it’s been a tough week for us since my dadimaa has been seriously ill and admitted to a hospital, her situation has been very grim and critical. My family and close friends have been around looking out for us and I’m very grateful. Let’s all pray for good health today and every day for everyone around us who’ve been suffering. Sending everyone around the healing energies they need and lots of courage to fight whatever battles they’re fighting.” Check it out!

We pray that Shekhar and his family get all the strength to cope up with this loss.

