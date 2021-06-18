Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a self-inspection trip on Thursday about his sex appeal, going by his latest Instagram selfie.

Sprinkling a dash of signature humour, he captioned his new image: “Kitna sexy dikh raha hoon (how sexy do I look)??”

The image captures Kartik Aaryan striking an expression of attitude, dressed in a plain blue T-shirt.

Kartik Aaryan Fans were impressed, of course. The image managed to elicit some random poetry in one fans at least: “10 rupey ki pepsi kartik sir sexy.”

“Superr,” said another.

“You are killing me,” said a fan.

A fan tagged him as “extremely sexy”.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has two films lined up. He will be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.

