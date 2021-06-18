One of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood today is Vidya Balan. The beauty maintains her calm amidst all the chaos and her work speaks for itself. Kahaani, The Dirty Picture to Shakuntala Devi and now Sherni, do we need any more proofs? The actress, unfortunately, had to face sexism in the early days of her career. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Vidya made her Hindi film debut with Parineeta opposite Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Despite big stars, the actress made an impact and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She was even seen in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and her portrayal as the RJ is one of the most memorable ones till date.

Despite her work speaking for herself early on, Vidya Balan had to face sexism in the Industry. Revealing it all to Hindustan Times, the Sherni actress said, “I think we face sexism all the time, and not just through men, even from women. Sometimes, we do that to other women too. I think misogyny is so intrinsic to the patriarchal mindset, in which we are all steeped, that it is difficult to get rid of it easily. I face it even today, sometimes. It annoys me, but of course, it is much less now than before. All around me, I see people facing sexism. Not everyone is even aware that they are saying something wrong, most of the time.”

Vidya Balan continued, “In my early years, I would always be told that, ‘The male actor has given his dates, so you will have to work your dates around his.’ Sometimes, it didn’t even matter if I was playing a more prominent role than him in the film.”

Today, Vidya leads many films all by herself. She doesn’t need a hero to help her find the box office success or footfalls at the theatre screens. What more could any director ask for?

More power to Vidya Balan!

