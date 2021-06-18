Television stars Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur enjoy a massive social media base. The duo is just 19-year-old but has earned unprecedented fame at such a young age. They marked their first union with Aladdin – Naam To Suna Hoga and fans love to reminisce their chemistry. But the actress opted out of the show last year. The good news is that they’re reuniting and below are all the details you need!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Avneet quit Aladdin due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress had suffered from Dengue a while back and was really worried about her health. With no vaccination or cure at that point, she decided that it would be better for her to prioritise her wellbeing.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Siddharth Nigam shared a glimpse of their upcoming project together. The post witnessed the actor in a colourful shirt. His look seemed to be similar to that of a gangster as he carried a French beard. Avneet Kaur, on the other hand, looked graceful in a yellow traditional piece. They looked straight into the camera but their chemistry in the shot totally won our hearts.

Avneet Kaur too announced their reunion with a black and white picture. The duo was seen looking straight into each other’s eyes and their chemistry screamed LOVE this time! Let’s end the suspense here, Avneet and Siddharth are reuniting for a music video. The song has been crooned by singer Abhi Dutt.

“Coming soon 🔜🔥😌 #sidneet @avneetkaur_13 Only on @blivemusic.in official YouTube channel Sung by very talented @abhiduttblive Guess the song,” Siddharth captioned his post.

Check it out below:

Previously, Siddharth Nigam shared a picture of himself where he appeared to be a goon. It seems to be a BTS scene from the music video. There were several other men with arms in the post.

We’re sure the #Sidneet fans are excited! Aren’t you guys?

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Then & Now Pictures Of Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan & Others Will Prove What Stardom Does To You!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube