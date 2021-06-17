After the recently concluded Bigg Boss 14, the makers of the controversial reality show are gearing up for next season. Several reports reveal that several popular faces are being approached for Bigg Boss 15 that are making a lot of buzzes.

Many names such as Sanaya Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani amongst others have surfaced online for their supposed entry in the upcoming season. Interestingly a report also suggested that Ankita Lokhande’s friend and renowned transgender personality Pooja Sharma may also appear on Salman Khan hosted the show.

Now the latest report from SpotboyE, Bigg Boss 15 will air for almost six long months. The makers of the Salman Khan hosted show took the decision after looking at the response of previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 which managed to gauge the interest of the audience for a long time.

The report further stated that a new contestant will be introduced along with 4 remaining contestants in the grand premiere episode. In order to make it more interesting with every eviction, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 will be introducing a new wild card contestant in the house. Should everything goes according to their plan, the show will be continued to air for six months.

While there’s no official confirmation on this, if the report turns out to be true then it will be interesting to see which celebrity will manage to sustain this long and come out as a winner.

