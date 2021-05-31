Like every year, the prep for Bigg Boss has already started. Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda is the first actor who has confirmed signing the show. A lot of other names like Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others have been doing the rounds. But what if we say, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani amongst others may be a part of the show too? Read on for insider details!

Television actors are often the first choices of makers. And why not? They bring huge TRPs and viewers along with them. From Dipika Kakar, Hina Khan to Sidharth Shukla, we have previously seen it happening with big names, who enjoyed newfound fame.

The same is the scenario with a few movie actors. Shamita Shetty, Upen Patel, Rahul Dev are amongst other names. But Bigg Boss 15 team seems to be gearing up for some dhamakedaar season. As per certain reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been offered the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

It isn’t hidden that Rhea Chakraborty has been going through a tough time personally. The beauty suffered a witch-hunt, was also arrested in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput drug row. This could be a huge platform for her to put across her side amidst filmmakers fearing to work with her, fearing a backlash.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani has been missing from the TV screens as well. It is very well known that fans have been dying to witness her on-screen. And if that happens with Bigg Boss 15, what more could one ask for?

Apart from that, names like Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan, Anusha Dandekar, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna are amongst others who have been approached.

