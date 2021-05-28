Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 saw a huge success this year. Now the makers of the controversial reality show are planning for next season. As per reports, Neha Marda of Balika Vadhu fame has been approached for the show. Now the actress responds to the news.

The actress is a well-known face in the television industry. She rose to fame Gehna in Balika Vadhu and Urmi Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki series. Now she is currently shooting at an outdoor location for the show, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

During a conversation with India Today, Neha Marda confirmed that she was approached for Bigg Boss 15 and she claims that if she goes inside the house then she can win the show. She said, “I am being offered Bigg Boss for the last four years and this year also I have received a call for Bigg Boss 15. Every year I refused to do the show thinking I won’t be able to do it. I thought I won’t be able to stay locked with no contact with anyone. I thought a show like Bigg Boss was not worth me but now the situation in which we are shooting feels like being on Bigg Boss. Here we have phones but we are cut off from the outside world. We have to adjust in limited means. Sometimes we are happy, sometimes sad. We even miss our families. We are shooting in a bio bubble so neither can we go out nor anyone from outside can meet us. It’s like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss house.”

Neha Marda claims that she would be a strong contender on the show if she enters the Bigg Boss house next season.“I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show,” she said.

Neha Marda, who is now shooting for Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti at an outdoor location, is missing her husband, Ayushman Agrawal, a lot. Talking about it, she said, “I am missing my husband Ayushman a lot and for the first time since marriage I realised how much I love him. After staying away from him I have come to know his value even more. We have never stayed away from each other for such a long time.”

