Pratyusha Banerjee was one of the rising stars of the Television industry. She has been part of many celebrated shows like Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss amongst others. However, things turned upside down when she witnessed some barriers in her personal life. That even led to a plethora of rumours in her professional life. The actress was once accused in a fraud case. Read on for details!

Advertisement

As most know, Pratyusha made a huge name for herself with her portrayal as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She went on to be a part of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Comedy Classes and other shows. It was her relationship with Rahul Raj Singh that changed everything. Her parents even accused Rahul of murdering the actress and passing it off as suicide. The cause of death was found to be asphyxia.

Advertisement

In 2015, Pratyusha Banerjee was said to have celebrated her birthday at a lounge in Andheri. The lavish birthday party witnessed her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh and others in presence. As per reports, the actress made a bill of almost a lakh at the birthday party. While a sum of 50,000 was paid in advance, the rest of the amount was supposed to be paid after the event.

The hotel management was given a cheque for the remaining sum. However, the officials were shocked when the cheque bounced. It is alleged that both Pratyusha Banerjee and Rahul Raj Singh refused to pay the rest of the amount. This led the management to file a fraud case against them.

Later, when Pratyusha was asked about the same by the media, she quashed the reports. The Balika Vadhu actress said that negative stories about her spread every single time she starts a new show. The actress even mentioned that she was unaware of the matter.

Pratyusha Banerjee passed away in 2016. Many of her friends including Kamya Punjabi long fought to find her justice.

Must Read: Shivangi Joshi Grooving To Hum Aapke Hai Koun Track Alongside Mohsin Khan Is A Treat To Witness, Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube